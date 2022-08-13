Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 7.2%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 3,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 110,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 57.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Read More

