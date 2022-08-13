Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 17.7%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) rose 17.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 130,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,965,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Rite Aid Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Rite Aid by 59.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Featured Articles

