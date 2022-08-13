Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading 12.5% Higher

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.04. 376,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,690,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo Stock Up 13.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Insider Activity at Canoo

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 603,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $2,445,491.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,521,976 shares in the company, valued at $54,764,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canoo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,721,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 832,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canoo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Canoo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth $1,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.