Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock Price Up 19.9%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) shot up 19.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.02. 164,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,214,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

