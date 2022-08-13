Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 69,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 858,978 shares.The stock last traded at $2.36 and had previously closed at $2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMFR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Sema4 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Insider Activity

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Schadt purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $40,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,641.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,905 shares of company stock valued at $53,708 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Sema4

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sema4 during the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sema4 by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sema4 in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

