Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 615,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,676,847 shares.The stock last traded at $3.43 and had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Amyris Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amyris by 52.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Amyris by 92.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,443,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

