Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,756,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 6,847,655 shares.The stock last traded at $12.81 and had previously closed at $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

