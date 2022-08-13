Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Down to $14.82

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $14.25. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 1,213 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 18.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading

