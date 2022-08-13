Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $5.05. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 243,038 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 300.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after buying an additional 542,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading

