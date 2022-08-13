Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $5.05. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 243,038 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 300.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after buying an additional 542,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.