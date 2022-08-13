Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.40

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 6833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

