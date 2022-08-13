Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.19

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 11739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $961.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.04.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
