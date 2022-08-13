Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.19

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 11739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $961.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 423.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 292,576 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,424,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 208,667 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 138,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 977,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.