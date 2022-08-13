Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.93

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Enact Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Enact Company Profile

Enact Holdings, Inc operates as a private mortgage insurance company in the United States. The company is involved in writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. It offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.

