UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.63

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.63 and last traded at $92.63, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

