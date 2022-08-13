UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.63

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.63 and last traded at $92.63, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.
UFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.77.
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
