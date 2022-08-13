Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $222.02

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $222.02 and last traded at $222.02, with a volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.11.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.14.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

