Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Down 5% After Earnings Miss

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 1,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 274,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYXT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

In other news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 16,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $200,019.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 506.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 309,783 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,080,000 after acquiring an additional 473,991 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Stories

