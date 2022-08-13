Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Down 5% After Earnings Miss

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 1,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 274,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYXT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 506.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 309,783 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,080,000 after acquiring an additional 473,991 shares during the period.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
