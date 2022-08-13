Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 18,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,467,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after buying an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $3,799,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

