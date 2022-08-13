iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) were down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 95,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 62,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

