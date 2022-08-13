EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Down 8%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 4,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,383,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

EQRX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in EQRx during the second quarter worth $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQRx in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

