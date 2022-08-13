PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.71. 26,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,341,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,269 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 95.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

