XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 9.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 154,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,922,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in XPeng by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 160,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 256.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after acquiring an additional 262,034 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of XPeng by 7.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its stake in XPeng by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

