CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) were up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 297,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CareMax in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

