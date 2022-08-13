Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Decreases By 49.3%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY opened at $21.41 on Friday. UOL Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, commercial offices, shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

