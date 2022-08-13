Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 14%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) traded down 14% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60. 139,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,509,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Arrival Stock Up 2.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.
Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival
About Arrival
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.