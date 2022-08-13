Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Down 14%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) traded down 14% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60. 139,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,509,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Arrival Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival

About Arrival

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arrival in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Featured Stories

