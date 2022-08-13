AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $17.95 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

