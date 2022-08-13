Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 50.2% in July

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vontobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of VONHF stock opened at 76.09 on Friday. Vontobel has a twelve month low of 76.09 and a twelve month high of 82.40.

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

