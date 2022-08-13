Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,269,100 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 822,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Value Partners Group Price Performance

Shares of VPGLF stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. Value Partners Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Get Value Partners Group alerts:

About Value Partners Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.