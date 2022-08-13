West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in July

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 880,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.6 days.
West African Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. West African Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.15.
West African Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West African Resources (WFRSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.