West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in July

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 880,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.6 days.

West African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. West African Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.15.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

