Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Rises By 94.5%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,247,600 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the July 15th total of 641,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.1 days.

Western Forest Products Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Western Forest Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0098 per share. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Western Forest Products

WFSTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

