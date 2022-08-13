Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NRGV. Cowen cut their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.67.
Energy Vault Price Performance
NYSE:NRGV opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
