BMO Capital Markets Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $18.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.5 %

OR stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -849.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

