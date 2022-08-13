PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.82. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

