PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

PAR Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.82. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.