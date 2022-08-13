NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.46.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.7 %

NIKE stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59. NIKE has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,851,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,833,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $187,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 714,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $73,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 518,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.