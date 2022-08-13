Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Invitae has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $32.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

