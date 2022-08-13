Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.
Invitae Trading Up 19.1 %
Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Invitae has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $32.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Activity at Invitae
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitae Company Profile
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.
