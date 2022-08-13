PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Raised to $53.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of PAR opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.82. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

