Credit Suisse Group Trims Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Target Price to $88.00

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Nelnet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 7.99%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 480,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nelnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Nelnet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 242,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in Nelnet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 214,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

