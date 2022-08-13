M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,251 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

