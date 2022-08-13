M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $84.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.