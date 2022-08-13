M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 13.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in IAA by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 267,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IAA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

IAA Stock Performance

IAA stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.58. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

