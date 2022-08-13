QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 493,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $83.39 and a one year high of $180.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About QuidelOrtho

Several research firms have recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.