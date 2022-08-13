Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $2.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,180,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 210,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 64,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

