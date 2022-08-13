Retirement Income Solutions Inc Purchases 2,694 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $261.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

