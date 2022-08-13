Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.12 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Wingstop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $137.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.82, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.35.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

