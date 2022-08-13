M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 43.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $134.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

