Retirement Income Solutions Inc Grows Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.89% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPYX stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.