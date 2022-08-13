Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. Suzano had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.