Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 69,484 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.

