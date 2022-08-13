Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,061,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPHB opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

