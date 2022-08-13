Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 206.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,651 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 106.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $21.60 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $74.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

