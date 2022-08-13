Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,982 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,160,000 after purchasing an additional 592,761 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after acquiring an additional 244,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,846,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,612,000 after acquiring an additional 222,602 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Open Text by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,987,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,312,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,814,000 after purchasing an additional 240,150 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Up 1.7 %

Open Text stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

