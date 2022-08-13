Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 53,089 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,089 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 47.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in HubSpot by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.9 %

HUBS opened at $387.59 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.03 and its 200 day moving average is $394.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $7,281,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

